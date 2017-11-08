Report Claims Charlie Sheen Sexually Assaulted 13-Year-Old Corey Haim

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eighties teen star Corey Haim died of an accidental drug overdose in 2010 at the age of 38, and now, after a five-year-long investigation into his death, The National Enquirer is revealing Charlie Sheen allegedly sexually assaulted him when he was 19-years-old and Corey was 13.

As reported initially by The Enquirer, Charlie, 52, is HIV-positive, which he revealed on the “Today” show earlier this year.

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed ‘Lucas,’” Dominick Brascia, a former actor and a close friend Corey’s exclusively told The Enquirer. “He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”

Dominick also claims that though Charlie was not interested, they had sex again when Charlie was in his mid-to-late 20s.

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen again,” Brascia told The Enquirer. “He claimed he didn’t like it and was finally over Sheen. He said Charlie was a loser.”

Dominick’s claims were backed by a longtime confidant of Charlie’s, who told The Enquirer, at the request of remaining anonymous, that Corey and Charlie had consensual sexual encounters.

Charlie has denied on numerous occasions through his lawyers ever having had sex with Corey, but dozens of sources claim to The Enquirer that Corey named him as his abuser before he died.