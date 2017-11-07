'Healing & Restoration!' Inside Farrah Abraham's Heartwarming Reconciliation With Her Family

A second chance!

As many Teen Mom OG fans may know, Farrah Abraham has quite the rocky relationship with her family members, including her mother, Debra, and father, Michael. Despite attempting to fix their broken relationships with therapy, all the family really needed was a celebration of love to bring them together! This past weekend, Debra exchanged vows with Dr. David Metz and Farrah was right there by her side, even though she and David haven’t gotten along.

“The wedding had the power to make people reflect on what’s important in life,” Debra said in an exclusive interview with OKMagazine.com. “I’m hoping this is a good time for that healing and restoration. I saw the most beautiful two daughters last night.”

Debra couldn’t stop gushing over her daughters, Farrah and her sister Ashley’s behavior during the wedding. “I was proud of them. They got up and each one toasted David and I. There words were so precious and welcoming him into the family,” she said. “Farrah said, ‘I can see you love my mom as much as I do.'”

