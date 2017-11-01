Lady Gaga & Christian Carino Are Engaged!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lady Gaga is engaged!

According to an Us Weekly source, Gaga’s boyfriend, Christian Carino, secretly popped the question over the summer after asking her father for his permission.

While their relationship may be on the fast track, the couple only went public with their relationship earlier this year, the insider said don’t expect any wedding plans just yet as the engaged pair is focused on Gaga’s health and recovery, following her recent health scare.

As previously reported, the Grammy-winning singer was forced to postpone the European leg of her Joanne World Tour in September, just days after she was hospitalized due to her fibromyalgia (a chronic disorder that causes widespread muscle pain and tenderness, along with fatigue, memory and mood issues), and chronic pain from previously sustained injuries.

Due to her hospitalization, Gaga additionally had to cancel her Rock in Rio performance.

“I was taken to the hospital, it is not simply hip pain or wear and tear from the road, I am in severe pain,” Gaga revealed on Instagram at the time. “But am in good hands w/ the best doctors.”

The 31-year-old singer and her 48-year-old talent agent fiancé were first spotted together in February after they were photographed kissing before Gaga’s Super Bowl LI halftime show performance.

Gaga was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney, but the couple called it quits in July 2016 after five years together.

Following their split, the singer told fans that she believed she and the 35-year-old actor were soulmates, but needed a “break” due to their busy schedules.

Congrats to the future Mr & Mrs. Carino!