Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mark Wahlberg Was ‘Really Upset’ When He Found Out Will Ferrell’s Son Contacted His Daughter (Us Weekly)

Shannon Beador’s On The Hunt For A Bachelorette Pad Amidst Divorce (RadarONLINE)

Kanye West Headed To Court After Insurance Company Refuses To Cover Cancelled Shows (Star Magazine)

Lindsay Lohan Eyes Rob Kardashian For A Comeback (National ENQUIRER)