‘Veronica Mars’ Actor Brad Bufanda Commits Suicide At Age 34

Actor Brad Bufanda was found dead early Wednesday morning after committing suicide in Los Angeles.

The actor, who appeared on seasons one and two of Veronica Mars, was just 34.

Lt. David Smith of the Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed the news to Variety, explaining that Brad “died of traumatic injuries due to suicide after jumping off a building.”

Brad’s manager released a statement addressing his death:

“We are completely devastated for he was an extremely talented young actor and wonderful, caring human being. He was reviving his career having just completed two movies and we are shocked and saddened by his passing. The family would appreciate privacy at this difficult time.”

According to reports, Brad left a suicide note found near his body that left his parents’ names and a “thank you” to people in his life.

Brad also had parts in CSI: Miami, Boston Public, and the 2004 Hilary Duff movie, A Cinderella Story.