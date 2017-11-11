Rebel Wilson Claims She Was Sexually Harassed By Both A 'Male Star' & 'Top Director'

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rebel Wilson is the latest woman to come forward with sexual harassment allegations against powerful men in Hollywood. In a series of tweets, the Pitch Perfect actress recounted two separate incidents — one involving a “male star” and another with a “top director.”

Rebel began by admitting she’d been living in a “bubble” lately as she filmed a movie overseas, but had begun hearing “all these stories relating to sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood.”

“As you guys know, I’m a pretty strong and confident person but even I have a story to tell,” she wrote.

“A male star, in a position of power, asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his a**. All whilst his male ‘friends’ tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed,” Rebel wrote. “I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room.”

Rebel claimed she immediately called her agent, and her lawyer even made a complaint with the studio, ensuring that if a similar event ever happened again, she’d be allowed to “walk out of the job and not obliged to return.”

After the incident, Rebel claimed a representative of the star told her to “be nice and support the male star.”

“I refused,” Rebel wrote. “The whole thing was disgusting. I’ve told hundreds of people in the industry the story in more graphic detail basically to warn them off this individual.”

That wasn’t Rebel’s only incident of sexual harassment. The actress also claims that earlier in her career she had a “hotel room encounter with a top director.” She said “nothing physical happened” because the director’s wife called and began yelling at him over the phone for “sleeping with actresses.”

“I bolted out of there immediately,” Rebel tweeted.

“To hear how prevalent sexual harassment and assault is, is just so saddening,” Rebel added. “I know, moving forward, that if I witness this behavior, whether it happens to me or someone I know, I will no longer be POLITE.”

Who do you think Rebel is speaking about in her accusations? Sound off in the comments below.