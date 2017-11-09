Top Moments From The 2017 CMA Awards Revealed In 7 Clicks!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So not only did Carrie Underwood have 11 outfit changes at the 2017 CMA Awards, which is beyond astounding, but she also managed to move the audience with her amazing performances, as well as her tributes to country music stars who lost their lives this year. She also was sure to acknowledge the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, which was the worst in U.S. history. But she is not the only star who stood out on Wednesday night, as Garth Brooks caused a ruckus on social media after admitting to lip-syncing onstage. But he didn’t let that steal his thunder as he was honored with the night’s top award for entertainer of the year. Click through for the best moments of the evening!