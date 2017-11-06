Twitter Facebook Search

PDA Alert!

Adrian Grenier Got Hot And Heavy With A Mystery Blonde Down Under

The two were caught having a little fun on the beach.

Credit: BACKGRID

His Entourage co-star Jeremy Piven may have found himself in hot water recently after being accused of sexual assault, but Adrian Grenier, 41, on the other hand looks like he’s doing just fine as he was spotted on a beach in Australia with a mystery woman. You HAVE to see the pics!

The actor was all smiles as he frolicked on the sand with the bikini-clad woman.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The jury is still out on who she is, but she clearly meant a lot to Adrian as the two barely spent more than a moment a part from each other.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

In addition to their hot and heavy make-out session, The Devil Wears Prada star was spotted giving her a rubdown as she applied suntan lotion on him.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The actor, who was wearing red, white, and blue trunks, did manage to steal himself away from the blonde to catch some waves.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Meanwhile, she flaunted her six-pack abs back on the dry land.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

After the two finally tore themselves from the ocean, they were seen fully dressed looking as happy as ever. He threw on a white T-shirt and she donned a flirty red and white polka dot dress and jean jacket with a camera around her neck.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

What do you think of Adrian’s new gal pal? Sound off in the comment section!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

