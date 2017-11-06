Adrian Grenier Got Hot And Heavy With A Mystery Blonde Down Under

The actor was all smiles as he frolicked on the sand with the bikini-clad woman. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The jury is still out on who she is, but she clearly meant a lot to Adrian as the two barely spent more than a moment a part from each other. Photo credit: BACKGRID

In addition to their hot and heavy make-out session, The Devil Wears Prada star was spotted giving her a rubdown as she applied suntan lotion on him. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The actor, who was wearing red, white, and blue trunks, did manage to steal himself away from the blonde to catch some waves. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Meanwhile, she flaunted her six-pack abs back on the dry land. Photo credit: BACKGRID

After the two finally tore themselves from the ocean, they were seen fully dressed looking as happy as ever. He threw on a white T-shirt and she donned a flirty red and white polka dot dress and jean jacket with a camera around her neck. Photo credit: BACKGRID