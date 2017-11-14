Twitter Facebook Search

Not Missing You

Amber Heard Continues To Slay As Her Ex Johnny Depp Spirals Out Of Control

The actress stunned at the premiere of her new film ‘Justice League.’

Credit: Getty

Amber Heard doesn’t need a man! The actress proved just that at the premiere of her new film Justice League last night, where she slayed on the red carpet in a beaded, see-through black gown. The actress recently split from tech mogul Elon Musk, whom she dated for a year following her tumultuous split from Johnny Depp. As Johnny’s personal life continues to spiral out of control due to lawsuits and money problems, Amber’s star continues to rise. Click through to see the stunning pics of the actress!

Amber struck a fierce pose in her black and nude gown, which featured a daring thigh-high slit. The actress swept her signature blonde locks up and to the side.

Photo credit: Getty

Amber recently admitted she’s done playing women only described as “beautiful” in scripts. “I read 5 to 10 scripts a week, and 4 out of 5 have nothing else to say about the female lead,” she told Allure.

Photo credit: Getty

“I started saying to my agents, ‘Don’t send me scripts where the first adjective in the female description is ‘beautiful.’ ‘And if the second is ‘enigmatic,’ throw it in the trash,’” she continued. “The word ‘enigmatic’ means ‘Her backstory doesn’t matter.’ I fell for that so many times.”

Photo credit: Getty

In the film Justice League, Amber plays Mera, wife of co-star Jason Momoa’s character, Aquaman. The two will appear in their own Aquaman spin-off film, set for release in December 2018.

Photo credit: Getty

Justice League also co-stars another strong female lead, Gal Gadot, whom Amber embraced on the red carpet. Gal recently announced she wouldn’t do a Wonder Woman sequel unless Warner Bros. removes Brett Ratner, a director who helped finance the first movie, from the project. Brett has been accused of sexually harassing multiple women.

Photo credit: Getty

As Amber continues finding success in Hollywood, her ex Johnny is slowly unraveling. The actor sued his former managers, accusing them of mishandling his $650 million fortune. The managers sued back, alleging that Johnny lived a lifestyle that cost upwards of $2 millon a month.

Photo credit: Getty

What do you think of Amber’s rise to success post-Johnny? Sound off in the comments below.

Photo credit: Getty

