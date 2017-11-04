Amber Portwood Tells All About Her Secret Pregnancy For The First Time

Amber then received congratulations from her Teen Mom OG costars, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra. “CONGRATS AMB! We are so happy for you & can’t wait to meet that little baby,” Tyler tweeted. “Congratulations babe. I love you and can’t wait to see you at Friendsgiving,” Catelynn wrote.
“Thank you everyone for all the kind words,” she wrote. “I'm very excited for my future with Andrew and our little family we are starting together! Love💖”
Amber then received congratulations from her Teen Mom OG costars, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra. “CONGRATS AMB! We are so happy for you & can’t wait to meet that little baby,” Tyler tweeted. “Congratulations babe. I love you and can’t wait to see you at Friendsgiving,” Catelynn wrote.
Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus also sent her congrats, along with her sister, Brittany. “Congrats, hope it’s a boy! Lol,” Briana wrote. Brittany then tweeted: “Congratulations 💕.”
OK! confirmed the news earlier this week after a source told RadarOnline.com the 27-year-old is currently two months pregnant and had already shared the exciting news with her loved ones.
The reality star is already the mother to her 8-year-old daughter, Leah, who she shares custody with her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley.