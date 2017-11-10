Amber Portwood’s pregnancy announcement had her fans in complete shock, but her family had a different reaction! A source close to the Teen Mom OG star revealed to RadarOnline.com exclusively that her family is more “relieved” she is expecting with her new boyfriend Andrew Glennon, instead her ex-fiancé Matt Baier.
Amber Portwood's Family Is 'Relieved' She's Pregnant With Andrew's Baby — & Not Matt's!
1
of
6
1 of 6
“If it was inevitable and she had to get pregnant with either Andrew or Matt, it’s safe to say her family would feel more comfortable with the current situation,” the insider revealed. “Her family respected Matt, but from day one the whole family thought there was something fishy about the relationship.”
Photo credit: Getty
2 of 6
Despite dating for years and getting engaged, the insider said that her family members "were never fully comfortable with him dating Amber."
Photo credit: Getty
3 of 6
After Matt failed a lie detector test back in May after cheating rumors surfaced, Amber dumped him. They attempted to save their relationship on Marriage Boot Camp.
Photo credit: Getty
4 of 6
In August, Radar exclusively revealed video of Amber and Matt packing on the PDA!
Photo credit: Getty
5 of 6
Earlier this month, the news broke that Amber is expecting with Andrew.
Photo credit: Getty
6 of 6
Do you think Amber will welcome a baby boy or girl? Let us know your thoughts!
“If it was inevitable and she had to get pregnant with either Andrew or Matt, it’s safe to say her family would feel more comfortable with the current situation,” the insider revealed. “Her family respected Matt, but from day one the whole family thought there was something fishy about the relationship.”
Photo credit: Getty
Despite dating for years and getting engaged, the insider said that her family members "were never fully comfortable with him dating Amber."
Photo credit: Getty
After Matt failed a lie detector test back in May after cheating rumors surfaced, Amber dumped him. They attempted to save their relationship on Marriage Boot Camp.
Photo credit: Getty
In August, Radar exclusively revealed video of Amber and Matt packing on the PDA!
Photo credit: Getty
Earlier this month, the news broke that Amber is expecting with Andrew.
Photo credit: Getty
Do you think Amber will welcome a baby boy or girl? Let us know your thoughts!