Twitter Facebook Search

We pay for scoops!

Click here or call (866) 667-2327

Got a tip?

Send us a scoop!

thumbnail

Blindsided!

'You’re Kidding!' Amber Portwood's Ex Matt Baier Is Completely Shocked About Her Pregnancy

See how the former reality star reacted to the 'TMOG' personality's exciting news.

Credit: MTV/Getty

View gallery 6
Amber Portwood is pregnant with her second child with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. Fans were all extremely excited for the reality star, but one person that was left shocked…her ex-fiancé Matt Baier. The Teen Mom OG star exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com his reaction to her pregnancy.
'You’re Kidding!' Amber Portwood's Ex Matt Baier Is Completely Shocked About Her Pregnancy
1 of 6
The 46-year-old was blindsided by the pregnancy news, saying to Radar, “You’re kidding.”

Photo credit: MTV

He added, “Amber is a great mother. If this is what she wants then I’m extraordinarily happy for her and I wish them nothing but the best.”

Photo credit: MTV

Matt admitted that he hasn't spoken to Amber at all but he confessed that he is going to “text her congratulations.”

Photo credit: MTV

As for Matt, he told the site he is “doing great” and that he is dating a new woman.

Photo credit: MTV

Earlier this week, RadarOnline.com broke the news that Amber was expecting her second child. “It was totally unexpected, but she is really excited,” a source close to Amber said. “She’s been feeling really sick lately, but her spirits are good.”

Photo credit: Getty

Are you shocked that Amber is expecting again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Photo credit: MTV

By
Find under:
Comments