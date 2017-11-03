'You’re Kidding!' Amber Portwood's Ex Matt Baier Is Completely Shocked About Her Pregnancy

The 46-year-old was blindsided by the pregnancy news, saying to Radar, “You’re kidding.” Photo credit: MTV

He added, “Amber is a great mother. If this is what she wants then I’m extraordinarily happy for her and I wish them nothing but the best.” Photo credit: MTV

Matt admitted that he hasn't spoken to Amber at all but he confessed that he is going to “text her congratulations.” Photo credit: MTV

As for Matt, he told the site he is “doing great” and that he is dating a new woman. Photo credit: MTV

Earlier this week, RadarOnline.com broke the news that Amber was expecting her second child. “It was totally unexpected, but she is really excited,” a source close to Amber said. “She’s been feeling really sick lately, but her spirits are good.” Photo credit: Getty