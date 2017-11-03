'You’re Kidding!' Amber Portwood's Ex Matt Baier Is Completely Shocked About Her Pregnancy
The 46-year-old was blindsided by the pregnancy news, saying to Radar, “You’re kidding.”
He added, “Amber is a great mother. If this is what she wants then I’m extraordinarily happy for her and I wish them nothing but the best.”
Matt admitted that he hasn't spoken to Amber at all but he confessed that he is going to “text her congratulations.”
As for Matt, he told the site he is “doing great” and that he is dating a new woman.
Earlier this week, RadarOnline.com broke the news that Amber was expecting her second child. “It was totally unexpected, but she is really excited,” a source close to Amber said. “She’s been feeling really sick lately, but her spirits are good.”
Are you shocked that Amber is expecting again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!
