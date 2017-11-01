Twitter Facebook Search

'Teen Mom OG' Baby?! Amber Portwood Rumored To Be PREGNANT With Second Child

The reality star recently gushed she is 'happier than ever!'

Should fans expect to see another Teen Mom OG baby on the show?! Amber Portwood is rumored to be expecting another child and RadarOnline.com has all the details!

“There are rumors around town that Amber is pregnant,” an insider told Radar.

And her baby daddy is said to be new boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

The reality television star was a regular on social media, constantly posting adorable photos of her family and of course, sexy photos of her toned body.

However late this summer she mysteriously went quiet on social media.

In late October, she returned to Twitter addressing her absence writing, "I know I’ve been MIA, however I just want to say I’m happier than ever and focusing on family."

Fans will be getting to see more of Amber soon because Teen Mom OG returns on November 27th!

