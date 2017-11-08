You Won't Believe What Pregnant Amber Portwood Is Craving!

“Andrew is very adamant on making sure that I’m eating nothing but fruits, veggies, meats and organic foods,” the reality star explained. Photo credit: Getty

But even though the expecting mother is being extremely healthy, she sometimes has a craving! "I may or may not have had Taco Bell last night," she revealed. "I got a Nacho Supreme and Pintos N Cheese. It was horrible afterwards. My tummy was turning in every direction, but I was like, 'You know what? I had to do it!'"

But her cravings don't always have her out and about! The reality star explained an interesting type of sandwich that she has been making right in her own home that is satisfying those cravings.

She revealed that she has been making sandwiches with crackers, peanut butter, cheddar cheese and pickles. "Some people are probably going to be like, 'ewww,'" the pregnant mother said. "But when I first found out I was pregnant, I really had a craving for that. My brother made it up when we were young. It's probably the weirdest craving I've had. That and chocolate milk."

Amber is already to the mother to her 8-year-old daughter, Leah, with her ex, Gary Shirley.