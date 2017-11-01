Another baby for Amber Portwood! The Teen Mom OG star is expecting her second child with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. The reality star is already the mother to her 8-year-old daughter, Leah, with her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley.
Amber Portwood Is PREGNANT With Her Second Child
“It was totally unexpected, but she is really excited,” a source close to Amber told RadarOnline.com. “She’s been feeling really sick lately, but her spirits are good.”
The 27-year-old is currently two months pregnant and has already shared the exciting news with her loved ones.
“She told her friends and family about the pregnancy a few weeks ago,” the insider said. “They all had a good reaction.”