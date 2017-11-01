Twitter Facebook Search

Amber Portwood Is PREGNANT With Her Second Child

'It was totally unexpected, but she is really excited,' a source said.

Another baby for Amber Portwood! The Teen Mom OG star is expecting her second child with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. The reality star is already the mother to her 8-year-old daughter, Leah, with her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley.

“It was totally unexpected, but she is really excited,” a source close to Amber told RadarOnline.com. “She’s been feeling really sick lately, but her spirits are good.”

The 27-year-old is currently two months pregnant and has already shared the exciting news with her loved ones.

“She told her friends and family about the pregnancy a few weeks ago,” the insider said. “They all had a good reaction.”

RadarOnline.com reported earlier this morning that rumors were circulating that Amber is expecting again. “There are rumors around town that Amber is pregnant,” a source told Radar.

She has been quiet on social media since late this summer, but recently wrote on Twitter, “Hi loves! I know I’ve been MIA however I just want to say I’m happier than ever and focusing on family.”

What do you think of Amber's baby news? Let us know in the comments!

