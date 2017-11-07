While her ex Chris Pratt is on daddy duty, Anna Faris is getting more serious with her hot new beau Michael Barrett. Click through to see where the new couple has taken their relationship next!
Anna Faris Took Her New Boyfriend To Meet The Family
The Mom star was snapped ending a visit with family in Los Angeles on Monday and her new cinematographer beau was right there with her!
Hanging out with the family is a major step for the new couple, who have only been dating for a few weeks. But judging by these pics, it looks like the two have gotten quite used to each other’s company.
Another sign that they are super comfortable around each other is how casually they dress around each other, as seen here. No need to get glam for a steady man!
Michael also kept it low-key in jeans and a T-shirt, while Anna donned a white tank, grey sweatshorts, and sneakers.
Could an engagement be next? The two are definitely quite cozy in these pics, as they were seen hugging the family and packing the car together.
Other than her hot new romance, Anna is also keeping busy on tour with her new advice book, Unqualified, for which Chris wrote the foreword! Clearly the celeb mom has more than enough tips to share as she’s bounced back after a heartbreaking split with one of Hollywood’s hottest stars!
Meanwhile, Chris has been preoccupied as well, going on movie dates with their adorable 5-year-old son Jack.
Do you think that Anna and Michael are moving too fast? Sound off in the comment section!