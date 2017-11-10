Is April The Giraffe Pregnant AGAIN?!

April the giraffe may be pregnant again, just 6 months after the entire world watched her give birth to a baby boy, Tajiri, via live stream. Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch appeared on Good Morning America where he dropped some major hints that the giraffe is expecting! Click through our gallery to see what he said!
The world first started to freak out when the Animal Adventure Park posted this photo on their Instagram with the caption, "April has been cleared for another pregnancy and has our blessing to allow nature to take its course."
And then, the owner of the park appeared on Good Morning America, where he caused more speculation. "I cannot confirm nor deny the possibility of another pregnancy,” Patch said. “Are we ready for another giraffe cam, world? You tell me.”
