Is April The Giraffe Pregnant AGAIN?!

Mark your calendars - love is in the air! The Giraffe Cam has been down the past two days and will be delayed (at minimum) today. Service on our antennas has disrupted signal. Techs are on site. As you can see, the lovebirds are back at it again! April has been cleared for another pregnancy and has our blessing to allow nature to take its course. The cam was once shut down for nudity; perhaps it's good we are offline during this "time". We will be back on air as soon as we can!

A post shared by Animal Adventure Park (@animaladventurepark) on Oct 12, 2017 at 8:12am PDT