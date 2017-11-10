Twitter Facebook Search

Is April The Giraffe Pregnant AGAIN?!

Owner drops MAJOR hint just months after 1.2 million people watched her give birth.

April the giraffe may be pregnant again, just 6 months after the entire world watched her give birth to a baby boy, Tajiri, via live stream. Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch appeared on Good Morning America where he dropped some major hints that the giraffe is expecting! Click through our gallery to see what he said!

The world first started to freak out when the Animal Adventure Park posted this photo on their Instagram with the caption, "April has been cleared for another pregnancy and has our blessing to allow nature to take its course."
And then, the owner of the park appeared on Good Morning America, where he caused more speculation. "I cannot confirm nor deny the possibility of another pregnancy,” Patch said. “Are we ready for another giraffe cam, world? You tell me.”
We certainly are! For 65 days, the world was glued to the zoo’s ongoing live stream of April during her previous pregnancy. Everyone waited in anticipation for now 6-month-old Tajiri's birth.
April is already a parent to four baby giraffes including Tajiri, who is “already approaching about 10-feet in height,” Jordan told GMA.
“She’s obviously very in tune to [Tajiri] and protective of him, but she’s also allowing him to take on that independent trait that he has, which definitely comes from his father,” he dished.
You can still watch April and the other giraffes at Animal Adventure Park on the zoo’s YouTube channel.
Are you excited that April might be pregnant? Let us know in the comment section!
