Ariel Winter is clearly so over opinions about her choice of clothes! The bold actress was spotted heading to lunch and what she wore is just pretty mind-blowing.
Ariel Winter Heads To Lunch Nearly Naked & Says Boyfriend Levi Meanden Thinks She's 'Beautiful'
1
of
6
1 of 6
The 19-year-old made a statement in a lace black bra and white ripped jumpsuit, which she wore as pants, revealing her entire midriff and a lot of skin. She paired the look with tan Timberland boots.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
2 of 6
When she isn’t in the media due to her acting skills, Ariel makes headlines for her revealing outfits, which she has often talked about on Instagram and social media due to critics.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
3 of 6
“I’m not trying to be pap’d everywhere I go, I am literally just LIVING, and unfortunately I can’t do that without paparazzi following me around everyday,” Ariel previously said about dressing how she chooses to.
And at the end of the day, her boyfriend Levi Meaden supports her no matter what! She told Us Weekly this week, “He’s just the loveliest person, he loves me through thick and thin. He’s always telling me no matter what I’m wearing, no matter what I’m doing, that I’m beautiful.”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
6 of 6
Do you think her outfit is too racy? Let us know in the comments section.
The 19-year-old made a statement in a lace black bra and white ripped jumpsuit, which she wore as pants, revealing her entire midriff and a lot of skin. She paired the look with tan Timberland boots.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
When she isn’t in the media due to her acting skills, Ariel makes headlines for her revealing outfits, which she has often talked about on Instagram and social media due to critics.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
“I’m not trying to be pap’d everywhere I go, I am literally just LIVING, and unfortunately I can’t do that without paparazzi following me around everyday,” Ariel previously said about dressing how she chooses to.
And at the end of the day, her boyfriend Levi Meaden supports her no matter what! She told Us Weekly this week, “He’s just the loveliest person, he loves me through thick and thin. He’s always telling me no matter what I’m wearing, no matter what I’m doing, that I’m beautiful.”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Do you think her outfit is too racy? Let us know in the comments section.