Bella and Gigi Hadid have ruled the catwalk over the past couple of years, but they might be making some room for another family member who is ready for her moment to shine! Their younger cousin, 18 year old Joann van den Herik, has just signed as a plus size model and is planning on taking the fashion world by storm! Here’s what you need to know about this ravishing beauty.
Meet Bella & Gigi Hadid’s Plus-Size Model Cousin Joann Van Den Herik!
She currently has about 33,000 followers on her Instagram, where she’s become known for her body positivity messages that she puts out. Her most recent post says “I pledge to love myself no matter what shape I’m in.”
Although she has body confidence now, it took her a while to find it in a video she posted on her YouTube. She said, “‘I've been feeling bad about myself for a long time. This isn't how it's supposed to be. Girls and boys are not supposed to feel this way. You have to wear what you like, you have to eat what you want. If you love yourself it doesn't matter what other people think.”
Joann joins Bella and Gigi’s younger brother Anwar in the modeling world. He just launched his modeling career and walked for major designers including Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren.
Joann is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid’s businessman’s brother Leo van den Herik. The two ladies just spent some time quality time together in Amsterdam.
Although she isn’t well known as of yet, she will definitely became a name on everyone’s lips as she just signed a modeling contract with London-based 12+ UK Model Management.
Joann seems super close to her cousins, as she posted a super sweet birthday message to Bella on her Instagram earlier last month!
She definitely bares a striking resemblance to both Gigi and Bella as seen in all her fabulous Instagram posts.
Do you think Joann has what it takes to become a major force in the modeling world? Sound off in the comments!