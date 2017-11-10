Meet Bella & Gigi Hadid’s Plus-Size Model Cousin Joann Van Den Herik!

I smile today because I'm so happy to be alive and healthy. I'm happy I can get out of bed every morning and I'm happy I can do things I love and I have people that love me. I'm happy to have this platform where I can share my ups and downs, my life, my insecurities. I'm happy I had the opportunity to get past my insecurities and to better my life, my health and my mindset. I'm happy I got the chance to accept myself and I want to help you guys accept yourselves too. You're unique, you're you. And you have a reason to smile, because: you're so beautiful and sweet and kind. Never let anyone tell you otherwise, never let anyone get you down. Your mindset is all that matters, you will never get happy by changing your appearance over and over again. The only way you can be happy and SMILE everyday is when you change your mindset and accept and love all the things you do have. Like a big booty 😏 What are your reasons to smile today?💕 #Smile #EmbraceYourCurves #LoveYourself #MyJourney

A post shared by JoJo (@joannvdherik) on Nov 9, 2017 at 4:35am PST