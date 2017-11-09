It was country music’s biggest night, and all of the industry’s brightest stars showed up and showed out for the Country Music Association Awards red carpet! Click through the gallery to see the best looks of the night!
Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, & More Sizzle At The 2017 CMA Awards: See The Best Looks Of The Night
Talk about a dress fit for a princess! Miranda Lambert had a full-blown Cinderella moment as she wore a light blue and sheer gown adorned with crystal-and-pearl embroidered snowflakes.
Photo credit: Getty
Karlie Kloss brought high fashion to the country awards as she dazzled in a bright tangerine gown.
Photo credit: Getty
Swoon! Niall Horan looked oh-so-dapper as he wore a perfectly tailored navy suit with silver flower print lining.
Photo credit: Getty
And the award for the hottest couple on the red carpet goes to… Carrie Underwood and her too fine hubby, Mike Fisher! These two compliment each other so well!
Photo credit: Getty
Lady in red! Danielle Bradbery shut down the CMA carpet when she walked out in this sexy number.
Photo credit: Getty
I mean, can a mommy-to-be get any hotter? Jessie James Decker’s pregnancy glow paired with her sexy off the shoulder red dress made for a killer combo! #HotMama
Photo credit: Getty
All hail Lauren Alaina! The former American Idol star slayed the CMA red carpet in this maroon gown equipped with a sexy keyhole cutout.
Photo credit: Getty
Mom and dad's night out! Lauren and Thomas Rhett had a definite fashion moment as the new parents matched in all-black ensembles.
Photo credit: Getty
Does it get any better than a mommy-daughter slay? Pink killing the red carpet alongside her beautiful daughter, Willow, is a "best dressed moment" for more reasons than one!
Photo credit: Getty
Legs, legs, legs! Lea Michele gave us all limb-envy as she showcased her toned legs in a flirty mini-dress.
Photo credit: Getty
Angie is that you? While Faith Hill’s best-dressed look didn’t take place on the red carpet her Angeline Jolie leg moment could not go without mentioning. (She’s aging like a fine wine -- just getting better with time!)
Photo credit: Getty
What was your favorite look of the night? Sound off in the comments!
