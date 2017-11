Bethenny Frankel Rocks A Teeny Bikini As She Hits The Beaches Of Miami!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a brutal week for Bethenny Frankel, as her beloved dog Cookie just passed away after suffering a massive seizure. The Real Housewives of New York City star looks to be getting away from it all, however, as she headed down to Miami this past weekend and sported a teeny bikini while getting a tan on the beach.