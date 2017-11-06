It’s been a brutal week for Bethenny Frankel, as her beloved dog Cookie just passed away after suffering a massive seizure. The Real Housewives of New York City star looks to be getting away from it all, however, as she headed down to Miami this past weekend and sported a teeny bikini while getting a tan on the beach.
Bethenny Frankel Rocks A Teeny Bikini As She Hits The Beaches Of Miami!
She and a friend were spotted taking a dip in the cool waters of Miami Beach.
Photo credit: MEGA
Never one to feel afraid about showing some skin, she rocked a ruffled camouflage bikini as she caught some rays. That wasn’t the only ensemble she wore that day though!
Photo credit: MEGA
She was also seen earlier in the day wearing a beach hat, white bra and sweats that showed off her amazing flat tummy.
Photo credit: MEGA
This is far from the first time we’ve seen Bethenny in something sexy, as she was just vacationing in Ibiza wearing a gorgeous see-through swimsuit.
Photo credit: MEGA
With all the issues she’s been having as of late, including a cancer scare and her tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy, maybe a nice trip to someplace hot was just what was needed for her to regroup and move forward.
Photo credit: MEGA
What are your thoughts on Bethenny’s life right now in all her chaos? Sound off in the comments!
