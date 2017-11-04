Beyoncé Is Officially The ‘Queen of Halloween’ After Slaying 5 Lil’ Kim Costumes

4 of 6

Next up was Lil’ Kim’s Today’s Blackman magazine cover from 2000, which featured Bey in a satin blue dress and matching fur coat. And of course, Bey’s last outfit was over the top as she rocked one of Lil Kim’s most gaudy looks -- a turquoise and black wig, stamped with the Chanel logo, and a plunging white t-shirt with a long dangling cross necklace -- from the 2001 cover of Manhattan File magazine.