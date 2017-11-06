Blac Chynahas officially moved on from her ex Rob Kardashian. The reality TV star and mom of baby Dream was spotted out in L.A. with her new man, rapper Playboi Carti! Click through for pics of the cute couple.
Blac Chyna Looks In Love When Spotted Out With Her New Man Playboi Carti
Chyna and Playboi were seen getting into a limo after an outing with friends in L.A.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
She rocked an all-grey outfit, wearing a grey bra top and a matching jacket and pants.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Her hair was long, curly, and blonde and she carried a light pink Gucci bag as an accessory.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Playboi wore a multi-colored striped sweater and a baseball hat.