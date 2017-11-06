Blac Chyna Looks In Love When Spotted Out With Her New Man Playboi Carti

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Blac Chyna has officially moved on from her ex Rob Kardashian. The reality TV star and mom of baby Dream was spotted out in L.A. with her new man, rapper Playboi Carti! Click through for pics of the cute couple.