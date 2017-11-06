Twitter Facebook Search

Moving On

Blac Chyna Looks In Love When Spotted Out With Her New Man Playboi Carti

See pics of the cute couple!

Credit: BACKGRID

Blac Chyna has officially moved on from her ex Rob Kardashian. The reality TV star and mom of baby Dream was spotted out in L.A. with her new man, rapper Playboi Carti! Click through for pics of the cute couple.

Chyna and Playboi were seen getting into a limo after an outing with friends in L.A.

She rocked an all-grey outfit, wearing a grey bra top and a matching jacket and pants.

Her hair was long, curly, and blonde and she carried a light pink Gucci bag as an accessory.

Playboi wore a multi-colored striped sweater and a baseball hat.

Before getting together with Playboi, Chyna was dating R&B singer Mechie. The two split back in September.

What do you think about Chyna and her new boyfriend? Let us know in the comments. 

