Blac Chyna Has A New Man & She’s Already Feuding With His Ex!

Chyna, 29, showed off her new rumored beau on Snapchat, as she shared a couple of videos of the two spending some quality time together.
The first post was a video of the pair driving around town with the top down while Chyna used the Snapchat heart crown as a filter. The reality star’s second post also seemed to solidify Chyna’s romantic feelings for Playboi, 21, as she captioned a video of him: “Snack.”
Photo credit: Blac Chyna Snapchat
The “Magnolia” rapper also shared some videos of his bae on his Snapchat, even captioning one post with black and red hearts.
Adding to the relationship rumors, Playboi’s ex, Rubi Rose, took to Instagram, shortly after the two had their fun on Snapchat, and captioned a photo of herself: “Sis, how my a** taste.”