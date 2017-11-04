Twitter Facebook Search

Blac Chyna Has A New Man & She’s Already Feuding With His Ex!

Blac Chyna is not wasting anytime when it comes to finding Mr. Right (or Mr. Right now). The reality star was spotted hanging out with rapper Playboi Carti, just one month after calling it quits with her last rapper beau, Mechie.

Chyna, 29, showed off her new rumored beau on Snapchat, as she shared a couple of videos of the two spending some quality time together.
The first post was a video of the pair driving around town with the top down while Chyna used the Snapchat heart crown as a filter. The reality star’s second post also seemed to solidify Chyna’s romantic feelings for Playboi, 21, as she captioned a video of him: “Snack.”
The “Magnolia” rapper also shared some videos of his bae on his Snapchat, even captioning one post with black and red hearts.
Adding to the relationship rumors, Playboi’s ex, Rubi Rose, took to Instagram, shortly after the two had their fun on Snapchat, and captioned a photo of herself: “Sis, how my a** taste.”
Chyna’s new relationship comes a little over a month after she split from her boyfriend of a few months Mechie. Chyna is currently in a legal battle with her child’s father, Rob Kardashian, as she recently sued his entire family for allegedly stopping her and Rob’s reality show, Rob & Chyna, from having a second season.
Do you think Chyna and Playboi make a cute couple? Sound off in the comments!
