‘Full House’ Vet Bob Saget Popped The Question To His 38-Year-Old Girlfriend

As seen on Instagram, the Full House star was in the best of spirits when he posted this pic of the glowing couple, who’ve been dating for two years, grinning ear-to-ear and holding hands across the table.
2 of 8
The former America’s Funniest Home Videos host posted this hilarious message alongside it: “Love the people in this picture. The most loving and legendary @George_Shapiro Katie Killean & of course my gal Kelly. In case you’re wondering, we were celebrating our engagement— and I know George and I will be very happy together.
She wrote alongside it the pic, “Who needs pearls??? Enjoying my favorite food with my new favorite accessory.”
5 of 8
This won’t be the first time Bob is walking down the aisle. The comedian was married from 1982-1997 to his high school sweetheart and former attorney, Sherri Kramer, with whom they have three daughters, Jennifer, 24, and twins Aubrey and Lara, 28.
As seen on Instagram, the Full House star was in the best of spirits when he posted this pic of the glowing couple, who’ve been dating for two years, grinning ear-to-ear and holding hands across the table.
The former America’s Funniest Home Videos host posted this hilarious message alongside it: “Love the people in this picture. The most loving and legendary @George_Shapiro Katie Killean & of course my gal Kelly. In case you’re wondering, we were celebrating our engagement— and I know George and I will be very happy together.
Meanwhile, Kelly, who’s the host/creator of Eat Travel Rock TV, gushed about her gorgeous ring on her Instagram.
She wrote alongside it the pic, “Who needs pearls??? Enjoying my favorite food with my new favorite accessory.”
This won’t be the first time Bob is walking down the aisle. The comedian was married from 1982-1997 to his high school sweetheart and former attorney, Sherri Kramer, with whom they have three daughters, Jennifer, 24, and twins Aubrey and Lara, 28.
Just earlier this year Bob reportedly boasted about how “young” Kelly makes him feel: “I’m the youngest 61-year-old I know!”
Similarly, the blonde beauty said ““ don’t really see him as [his Full House character] Danny Tanner. To me he’s just Bobby, my love.”
What do you think of Bob and Kelly’s engagement? Sound off in the comment section!