Brett Ratner Makes Shocking Move Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

"In light of the allegations being made, I am choosing to personally step away from all Warner Bros.- related activities," Brett told Entertainment Tonight.

"I don't want to have any possible negative impact to the studio until these personal issues are resolved."

Olivia Munn. She told the Times that in 2004, when she was an aspiring actress, he masturbated in front of her in his trailer when she went to deliver food. Six years later, when she bumped into him at a party, she says he bragged about ejaculating to magazine covers featuring her. "I've made specific, conscientious choices not to work with Brett Ratner," Olivia said. Among the six women who accused him of inappropriate acts is. She told the Times that in 2004, when she was an aspiring actress, he masturbated in front of her in his trailer when she went to deliver food. Six years later, when she bumped into him at a party, she says he bragged about ejaculating to magazine covers featuring her. "I've made specific, conscientious choices not to work with Brett Ratner," Olivia said.

Another actress making allegations against him is Natasha Henstridge, who said that at the age of 19, he made her perform oral sex on him after a party. "He strong-armed me in a real way. He physically forced himself on me," she claims. "At some point, I gave in and he did his thing."

Brett's attorney, Martin Singer, "categorically" denies the accusations. "I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment," Martin told the Times. "Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client."