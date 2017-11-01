Brett Ratner Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Olivia Munn & Five Other Women

Actress Natasha Henstridge, now 43, told the Los Angeles Times that when she was 19, he made her perform oral sex on him after a party. “He strong-armed me in a real way. He physically forced himself on me,” she claims. “At some point, I gave in and he did his thing.” Photo credit: Getty

Actress Jaime Ray Newman said that during a flight in 2005, he began describing sexual acts within five minutes of speaking to her. “He was graphically describing giving me oral sex and how he was addicted to it,” she said. Photo credit: Getty

Eri Sasaki, at the time a 21-year-old part-time model and aspiring singer, told the Times that she was on set with Brett as an extra on Rush Hour 2, and wore a revealing outfit. Eri claims that while waiting to film, Brett came up to her and touched her stomach before asking if she wanted to go into a bathroom with him. When she declined, she claims he asked, "Don't you want to be famous?" Photo credit: Getty

Katharine Towne described an alleged incident with Brett that left her shaken up. While at a party in 2005 at his home, she claims he made unwanted advances. He was “making it evident that he had one motive,” she said, which was to sleep with her. He even followed her into the bathroom, she alleges, before she gave him her number in hopes he would leave her alone. “He started to come on to me in a way that was so extreme,” she claims. Photo credit: Getty

Olivia Munn said that in 2004, when she was an aspiring actress, he masturbated in front of her in his trailer when she went to deliver food. Six years later, when she bumped into him at a party, she says he bragged about ejaculating to magazine covers featuring her. "I've made specific, conscientious choices not to work with Brett Ratner," Olivia said. And she is one of many women alleging the 48-year-old cornered them in private homes, on movie sets or at events. Photo credit: Getty

“It feels as if I keep going up against the same bully at school who just won't quit,” she continued. “You just hope that enough people believe the truth and for enough time to pass so that you can't be connected to him anymore.” Brett’s attorney, Martin Singer, “categorically” denies the accusations. “I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment,” Martin told the Times. “Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.” Photo credit: Getty