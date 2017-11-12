Twitter Facebook Search

We pay for scoops!

Click here or call (866) 667-2327

Got a tip?

Send us a scoop!

thumbnail

'Javiana'

Are Javi Marroquin & Briana DeJesus Back On? See Her Latest Romantic Pic!

The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star previously deleted all photos with Kailyn Lowry’s ex.

briana dejesus javi marroquin dating pic long

Credit: Instagram.com/BrianaDeJesus

View gallery 7

Just a couple of weeks after denying a relationship with Javi Marroquin, Briana DeJesus is sparking dating rumors once more! The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram to share a pic of her and her co-star Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband, even though she told E! News, “Nothing is going on.” Click through to see the pic and decide for yourself!

Are Javi Marroquin & Briana DeJesus Back On? See Her Latest Romantic Pic!
1 of 7
Briana posted this pic of her and Javi with the caption “Javiana,” a nickname fans made up for the pair. She also posted a heart emoji. It looks like the are-they-or-aren’t-they couple enjoyed a date night at Delmonico’s Steakhouse.

Photo credit: Instagram.com/_brianadejesus

This is the first pic of Briana and Javi that she's shared since removing all photos of them together from her Instagram a few weeks ago. (Javi did not delete his pics.)

Photo credit: instagram.com/javim9

Fans had slammed the Teen Mom 2 star for stealing Kailyn’s baby daddy. Kail and Javi were once married and have one son together, Lincoln.

Photo credit: instagram.com/kaillowry

Even though Javi confirmed to People magazine that he and Briana were dating, she denied the report to E! News.

Photo credit: instagram.com/javim9

Yet soon after, Briana was caught commenting on Javi’s Instagram, calling his newest tattoo “Fire.” He replied, “Ours are next.” Bri wrote back, “I’m ready!”

Photo credit: instagram.com/javim9

Javi and Briana first sparked romance rumors back in August when they were caught flirting over Twitter. The two then started hanging out in real life, with Javi even visiting Briana in Florida. The two reportedly made things official at the Teen Mom 2 reunion special in October.

Photo credit: instagram.com/javim9

Do you think Javi and Briana are officially together this time around? Sound off in the comments below!

Photo credit: instagram.com/javim9

By
Find under: , , ,
Comments