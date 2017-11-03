Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Are Announcing A Pregnancy 'Soon!'

When will Nova become a big sister?! Tyler Baltierra teased fans earlier this week with some baby news and now fans are wondering…is his wife Catelynn Lowell pregnant?
The baby talk began when a fan wrote to Tyler and Cate, “When can we expect a pregnancy announcement out of you guys?” He responded, “Hopefully SOON.”
When another fan tweeted, “I’m praying that when it happens y’all have [a] boy,” Tyler sent fans into a frenzy and wrote, “Me too!”
An insider close to the couple exclusively revealed to Radar
that they are “definitely not” pregnant yet!
“They want to have one soon but no,” the source said. “They definitely aren’t pregnant.”
The fan favorite couple have one daughter together, Nova. On 16 & Pregnant, they became birth parents to Carly, whom they placed for adoption.
Are you looking forward to a pregnancy announcement? Let us know in the comments section!
