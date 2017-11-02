'Praying' For A Boy! Tyler Baltierra Just Announced Exciting Baby News & Fans Are Freaking Out

And baby makes four?! Tyler Baltierra sent fans into a frenzy on Wednesday night after he announced some exciting baby news!
It all started when a fan tweeted at Tyler, "@CatelynnLowell @TylerBaltierra When can we expect a pregnancy announcement out of you guys? #urnext!"
He replied, "Hopefully SOON!" Very exciting!
Tyler and his wife, Catelynn Lowell, already have a daughter, Novalee.
They are also the birth parents to a little girl Carly, whom they welcomed on the MTV series 16 & Pregnant. They placed her for adoption after her birth.
A fan wrote to Tyler, "I'm praying that when it happens y'all have [a] boy!" He replied, "ME TOO!" Aww!
Do you think Cate and Tyler will welcome another baby into the family soon? Let us know in the comments section!
