Catelynn Gushes Over Her 'Awesome' Life After Tyler Announces Pregnancy News

Is this ANOTHER baby hint?! Catelynn Lowell shared a cryptic message just days after her husband, Tyler Baltierra, made an exciting pregnancy announcement.
1 of 6
The baby talk all started when a Twitter follower tweeted to Cate and Tyler, “When can we expect a pregnancy announcement out of you guys?” He responded, “Hopefully SOON.”
2 of 6
Another fan tweeted, “I’m praying that when it happens y’all have [a] boy,” Tyler replied, “Me too!”
3 of 6
An insider close to the couple exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com
that they are “definitely not” pregnant yet!
4 of 6
“They want to have one soon but no,” the source said. “They definitely aren’t pregnant.”
5 of 6
Amid the pregnancy bombshell, Cate tweeted, "Life is awesome and haters can go get f*****d!" In another tweet she wrote, "Y'all I'm so excited!" Many fans responded to her tweets asking if she's talking about a pregnancy! Hmm...
6 of 6
Do you think Cate and Tyler will welcome another baby soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
The baby talk all started when a Twitter follower tweeted to Cate and Tyler, “When can we expect a pregnancy announcement out of you guys?” He responded, “Hopefully SOON.”
Another fan tweeted, “I’m praying that when it happens y’all have [a] boy,” Tyler replied, “Me too!”
An insider close to the couple exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com
that they are “definitely not” pregnant yet!
“They want to have one soon but no,” the source said. “They definitely aren’t pregnant.”
Amid the pregnancy bombshell, Cate tweeted, "Life is awesome and haters can go get f*****d!" In another tweet she wrote, "Y'all I'm so excited!" Many fans responded to her tweets asking if she's talking about a pregnancy! Hmm...
Do you think Cate and Tyler will welcome another baby soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!