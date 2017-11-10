Celebrities Who Served in the Military

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

On Veteran’s Day we celebrate and give back to those who dedicated their lives to the country that gives them the freedoms that they have today.

One organization that gives back is FitOps, who helps veterans gain the knowledge and skills to become personal fitness trainers by helping them get qualified. Help veterans succeed in the FitOps program by donating or referring a veteran who is passionate about personal fitness. Visit the FipOps website to learn more.

Many celebrities have also in another life dedicated their time to serve. See the list.