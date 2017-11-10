On Veteran’s Day we celebrate and give back to those who dedicated their lives to the country that gives them the freedoms that they have today.
One organization that gives back is FitOps, who helps veterans gain the knowledge and skills to become personal fitness trainers by helping them get qualified. Help veterans succeed in the FitOps program by donating or referring a veteran who is passionate about personal fitness. Visit the FipOps website to learn more.
Many celebrities have also in another life dedicated their time to serve. See the list.
Celebrities Who Served in the Military
Drew Carey
Price Is Right host Drew Carey served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1980 – 1986.
Rob Riggle
Actor Rob Riggle had a long military career before becoming part of Hollywood. He served for more than 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1990-2013.
Jimi Hendrix
Musician Jimi Hendrix had served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1962 and had completed paratrooper training.
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955-1959. He even turned down a drama scholarship to enlist.
Adam Driver
Star Wars actor Adam Driver served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2001-2003. He was medically discharged after a mountain biking accident.
Elvis Presley
King of Rock ‘n’ Roll Elvis Presley spent time in the U.S. Army from 1958-1960. He was stationed in Germany where he connected with Priscilla Beaulieu, who later became his wife.
Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1967-1975, where he says helped him learn hard work and discipline for his acting career.
Shaggy
It Wasn’t Me performer Shaggy served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Gulf War, which helped him commit to his music later on.
Hugh Hefner
Hugh Hefner served in the Army from 1944-1946, where he received a sharpshooter badge during basic training.
Bea Arthur
Golden Girls actress Bea Arthur served as a truck driver and typist in the Marines during World War II.