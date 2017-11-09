You Won't Believe Which Song Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer's Picked For Their First Dance As Husband & Wife

On the season finale of
Teen Mom 2, fans got an inside look at and Chelsea Houska Cole DeBoer‘s wedding and it’s safe to say, it was absolutely stunning. The fan favorite reality star revealed what song she and Cole danced to as their first dance as husband and wife and your heart will melt.
A fan asked a question we were all wondering, "Lowkey curious what song @ChelseaHouska and Cole danced to for their first dance #
Chelsea wrote back, "You Are My Sunshine-
Morgane and Chris Stapleton!" Aww! 3 of 6
Chelsea and Cole celebrated their one year anniversary with their reception surrounded by friends and family.
Since they were expecting their son,
Watson Cole, they decided to push the reception back a year so they can focus on the baby. And by the looks of the photos, the party was worth the wait!
Did Chelsea and Cole's wedding footage make you cry? Let us know your thoughts!
