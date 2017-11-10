See Chloe Chrisley’s Cutest Moments As She Celebrates Her 5th Birthday Today!

It’s so hard to believe that our baby is turning 5 today , what a blessing God has given us with little miss Chloe , We love you sweet baby to the moon and back and beyond , you have given me hope when We thought I­t­ no longer existed , you’ve given me peace in times of trouble and most importantly you have showered us all with unconditional love , joy and happiness , you will forever have my heart .Happy 5th Birthday my sweet angel .

A post shared by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Nov 10, 2017 at 9:02am PST