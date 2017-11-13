Chloë Grace Moretz Flashes Her Brooklyn Beckham Ring While Filming 'The Widow'

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chloë Grace Moretz was seen riding a bike around New York City while filming her new movie The Widow. She also showed off her gold “B” ring for boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham. The couple recently reconciled and things are already moving really fast between them!