Twitter Facebook Search

We pay for scoops!

Click here or call (866) 667-2327

Got a tip?

Send us a scoop!

thumbnail

Wedding Bells?

Chloë Grace Moretz Flashes Her Brooklyn Beckham Ring While Filming 'The Widow'

His mom Victoria doesn't approve!

Credit: BACKGRID

View gallery 6

Chloë Grace Moretz was seen riding a bike around New York City while filming her new movie The Widow. She also showed off her gold “B” ring for boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham. The couple recently reconciled and things are already moving really fast between them!

Chloë Grace Moretz Flashes Her Brooklyn Beckham Ring While Filming 'The Widow'
1 of 6
Chloë was seen riding an orange bicycle through NYC while filming.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She wore a long green coat and her hair was short around her face. Usually a blonde, Chloë has brown hair for the movie.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Looks like things are getting pretty serious between her and Brooklyn. She was seen flashing her "B" ring, engraved for him.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

He's been spotted wearing a gold ring with a "C" engraved on it for her. How sweet!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Maybe Chloë and Brooklyn will walk down the aisle soon! Only, his mom Victoria Beckham doesn't approve. "This is her worst nightmare," a source previously told OK!. "She's already worried sick over Brookyln's womanizing, which started when he met Chloë and brought a party-loving lifestyle along with it."

Photo credit: BACKGRID

What do you think about Chloë and Brooklyn as a couple? Let us know in the comments! 

Photo credit: BACKGRID

By
Find under: ,
Comments