Chloë Grace Moretz Flashes Her Brooklyn Beckham Ring While Filming 'The Widow'
Chloë was seen riding an orange bicycle through NYC while filming.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
She wore a long green coat and her hair was short around her face. Usually a blonde, Chloë has brown hair for the movie.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Looks like things are getting pretty serious between her and Brooklyn. She was seen flashing her "B" ring, engraved for him.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
He's been spotted wearing a gold ring with a "C" engraved on it for her. How sweet!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Maybe Chloë and Brooklyn will walk down the aisle soon! Only, his mom Victoria Beckham doesn't approve. "This is her worst nightmare," a source previously told OK!. "She's already worried sick over Brookyln's womanizing, which started when he met Chloë and brought a party-loving lifestyle along with it."
Photo credit: BACKGRID
What do you think about Chloë and Brooklyn as a couple? Let us know in the comments!
