Chloe Moretz looked like she was ready for business Tuesday night when she attended the Forevermark Diamond’s new Tribute collection in New York City. While other celebrity guests stunned in haute couture, the 20-year-old actress stood out in a serious panstsuit with a clunky workbag.
Chloe Moretz Opted For Business Attire At A High Style Event In NYC
Just eight months out of her teenage years, the young actress looked like she was trying to be taken very seriously as a Hollywood star at the Tuesday night launch.
Though she’s recently taken on racier roles in films like Neighbors 2 and Dark Places, Chloe has mostly been known for being a child star in roles like Kick-Ass. So maybe this is her way of stepping out as a bonafide Hollywood power player?
But perhaps it was a little too serious? Other celebs that attended the event, like Chrissy Teigen, wore more cocktail attire.
Chloe, however, paired a pink pinstripe pantsuit with a blank white tee as though she was heading to a business meeting.
She even accessorized with what looked like a workbag and white power boots.
And she completed the look with slicked back hair and red lipstick.
In any case, her on again BF Brooklyn Beckham remains a big fan, as he’s got a ton of pics of the two sprawled all over his instagram.
And likewise Chloe’s more than 13-million followers are used to seeing pics of Brooklyn all over her page.
What do you think of Chloe’s serious new look? Sound off in the comment section!