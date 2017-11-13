Chrissy Teigen Rushes Her 'First Born Baby' To The Hospital

It remains unclear why he’s there, but it looked like the celeb mom and wife (to John Legend) was still there this morning as she tweeted that she was still at the animal hospital and needed coffee to stay awake.
At around 8:30pm last night, the supermodel tweeted that her precious bulldog (seen here) is at the emergency vet!
It remains unclear why he’s there, but it looked like the celeb mom and wife (to John Legend) was still there this morning as she tweeted that she was still at the animal hospital and needed coffee to stay awake.
Fans of her Instagram page may be familiar with her adorable pup from the numerous photos she’s shared.
Even baby Luna is fond of the bulldog. In this pic, she lovingly touched him as they both lounged in the same chair!
Here’s hoping for a full recovery for Chrissy’s “first born baby!”
What do you think about Chrissy’s dog being at the emergency vet? Sound off in the comment section!