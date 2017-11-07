Brad Paisley Says CMA Awards Will Pay Tribute To Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are planning to honor the victims of the Las Vegas shooting at the CMA Awards this Wednesday night. In October, 58 people were killed at the country music Route 91 Harvest Festival, and another 527 were injured. Now, Brad and Carrie are hoping to use the awards show as a platform to help heal and pay tribute to those affected by the tragedy.