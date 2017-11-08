Brothers Osborne Win Music Video Of The Year Ahead Of The CMA Awards

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The CMA Awards don’t air until tonight on ABC, but some musicians are getting their awards early! On Good Morning America, winners in two categories, Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year, were announced. Click through to see who won!