The CMA Awards don’t air until tonight on ABC, but some musicians are getting their awards early! On Good Morning America, winners in two categories, Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year, were announced. Click through to see who won!
Brothers Osborne Win Music Video Of The Year Ahead Of The CMA Awards
Brothers Osborne picked up the first award of the day, Video of the Year, for their song “It Ain’t My Fault.” In the action-packed video, four men wearing president masks rob a pawn shop, with the lone robber dressed asDonald Trumpgetting left behind to be arrested by police.
Y'all!! Honored beyond words here. HUGE props to our directors Ryan Silver and Wes Edwards. They're the true heroes behind the video. They shot it all in 2 days and NAILED it! Let the celebration begin! pic.twitter.com/SdK1ZcCBIX
Brothers Osborne were shocked by the win. “Y'all!! Honored beyond words here,” they wrote on Twitter. “HUGE props to our directors Ryan Silver and Wes Edwards. They're the true heroes behind the video. They shot it all in 2 days and NAILED it! Let the celebration begin!”
Photo credit: twitter.com/brothersosborne
In addition to the Brothers Osborne, Willie Nelson and the late Glen Campbell picked up an award for Musical Event of the Year. The duo sang a duet of “Funny How Time Slips Away” on Glen’s last album, Adios.
In addition to the Brothers Osborne, Willie Nelson and the late Glen Campbell picked up an award for Musical Event of the Year. The duo sang a duet of “Funny How Time Slips Away” on Glen’s last album, Adios.