Congrats, Y’all

Brothers Osborne Win Music Video Of The Year Ahead Of The CMA Awards

Find out what trophy Willie Nelson has already taken home!

The CMA Awards don’t air until tonight on ABC, but some musicians are getting their awards early! On Good Morning America, winners in two categories, Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year, were announced. Click through to see who won!

Brothers Osborne Win Music Video Of The Year Ahead Of The CMA Awards
Brothers Osborne picked up the first award of the day, Video of the Year, for their song “It Ain’t My Fault.” In the action-packed video, four men wearing president masks rob a pawn shop, with the lone robber dressed as Donald Trump getting left behind to be arrested by police.

Brothers Osborne beat out videos by Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Keith Urban, and Thomas Rhett with Maren Morris. The duo is also up for Vocal Duo of the Year.

Brothers Osborne were shocked by the win. “Y'all!! Honored beyond words here,” they wrote on Twitter. “HUGE props to our directors Ryan Silver and Wes Edwards. They're the true heroes behind the video. They shot it all in 2 days and NAILED it! Let the celebration begin!”

In addition to the Brothers Osborne, Willie Nelson and the late Glen Campbell picked up an award for Musical Event of the Year. The duo sang a duet of “Funny How Time Slips Away” on Glen’s last album, Adios.

The 51st Annual CMA Awards airs tonight at 8pm ET on ABC. For the tenth year in a row, the show is being hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley, who promised the show would pay tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting at the country music Route 91 Harvest Festival in October.

Do you think the Brothers Osborne deserved to win Video of the Year? Sound off in the comments below!

