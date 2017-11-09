Is ‘Counting On’ Canceled? Fans May Have Seen The Last Of The Duggars!

5 of 6

For one, Joy-Anna is currently pregnant with her first child. So, seeing her give birth definitely constitutes an episode or two. There’s also Jinger and Jeremy’s continuing love story. The two have yet to announce any pregnancy news so it’d definitely be interesting to see just what the two are up to in Texas. And you can’t forget about the two ladies who started Counting On in the first place -- Jill and Jessa. The two sisters are both dealing with being new mommies-of-two, so getting to see their ever-growing families could be a show on its own.