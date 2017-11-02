Deena Cortese & Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Sang Backstreet Boys At Her Wedding & It's Everything You Ever Wanted

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Deena Cortese said “I do” to Chris Buckner on Saturday, Oct. 28, there was no way Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wasn’t going to be by her side! As fans of the Jersey Shore know, Nicole and Deena referred to themselves as “the meatballs” on the MTV show, and the pint-sized pals spent multiple seasons drinking, dancing, and fist pumping the night away. And of course, Deena’s wedding was no exception! When it came time for an impromptu karaoke session, Deena and her gal Nicole were front and center and entertained the crowd with their favorite Backstreet Boys hit, “I Want It That Way.” Click through to see the ladies singing the classic throwback!