Deena Cortese & Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Sang Backstreet Boys At Her Wedding & It's Everything You Ever Wanted

The 'Jersey Shore' meatballs treated guests to this throwback hit.

When Deena Cortese said “I do” to Chris Buckner on Saturday, Oct. 28, there was no way Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wasn’t going to be by her side! As fans of the Jersey Shore know, Nicole and Deena referred to themselves as “the meatballs” on the MTV show, and the pint-sized pals spent multiple seasons drinking, dancing, and fist pumping the night away. And of course, Deena’s wedding was no exception! When it came time for an impromptu karaoke session, Deena and her gal Nicole were front and center and entertained the crowd with their favorite Backstreet Boys hit, “I Want It That Way.” Click through to see the ladies singing the classic throwback!

“Deena’s my girl,” Nicole told OK! exclusively. “I'm like freaking out because she's finally getting married and doing this step. I've done it before, so the fact that she's doing it — like I knew she was ready for it — but the fact that it's happening is like I'm seeing my daughter [get married].”

Nicole explained that she left her husband Jionni LaValle at home with their two kids, Lorenzo and Giovanna, so she could party it up properly with Deena. “My husband’s being a responsible parent while I can’t because my girl’s getting married,” she said.

After dinner, the party poured onto the dance floor, where Deena gathered her girls around her for a karaoke session.

In this video, Deena passes the mic around to her girls, including Nicole and her bridesmaids. Clearly, no one knew the lyrics as well as she did!

However, her now-husband Chris Buckner didn’t hesitate to sing alongside his new wife!

Any man willing to sing Backstreet Boys is definitely a keeper.

What do you think of Deena and Nicole’s Backstreet Boys cover? Sound off in the comments below!

