Exclusive Pics

Fireworks, Fist Pumping, & More: See Why Deena Cortese’s Wedding Was The Biggest Party Of The Year

The MTV star threw a reception that would make any 'Jersey Shore' fan proud.

After Deena Cortese and Chris Buckner tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 28, it was time for the longtime couple to finally celebrate! With nearly 200 friends and family by their side — including Deena’s Jersey Shore crew — the couple partied the night away at Laurita Winery in New Egypt, New Jersey. Between the open bar and the fist-pumping music (oh, and a surprise fireworks show), Deena and Chris pulled off the most epic party of the year — and OK! was there to capture every moment! Click through to see the exclusive pics.

After saying “I do,” Deena and Chris immediately kicked off the party by toasting to each other with a glass of champagne!

Once inside the reception, Deena’s bridesmaids paid tribute to the newly married couple with a video about their relationship. When asked who is more likely to get drunk at a party, Deena, who called herself a “Blast in a Glass” on the Jersey Shore, said she was “definitely” the one to “get more drunk at party.”

In the video, Deena also admitted she was the first one to say “I love you!”

Guests then dined on food from Branches Catering, including eggplant rollatini, short ribs, and an entire dessert bar, filled with everything from pumpkin pie to bite-sized cannolis!

The party then moved onto the dance floor, where Mondo Entertainment provided the night’s fist-pumping music.

Naturally, Deena and her Jersey Shore crew, including Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, were front and center!

Midway through the party, Deena called guests outside. She surprised her new hubby Chris with an entire fireworks show!

Deena posted a video of the epic moment.

The party didn’t shut down till well after midnight, when guests were then treated to a late night snack from a zeppole food stand waiting for them in the parking lot as they left!

Do you wish you could have been at Deena’s wedding? Sound off in the comments below!

