After Deena Cortese and Chris Bucknertied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 28, it was time for the longtime couple to finally celebrate! With nearly 200 friends and family by their side — including Deena’s Jersey Shore crew — the couple partied the night away at Laurita Winery in New Egypt, New Jersey. Between the open bar and the fist-pumping music (oh, and a surprise fireworks show), Deena and Chris pulled off the most epic party of the year — and OK! was there to capture every moment! Click through to see the exclusive pics.
Fireworks, Fist Pumping, & More: See Why Deena Cortese’s Wedding Was The Biggest Party Of The Year
After saying “I do,” Deena and Chris immediately kicked off the party by toasting to each other with a glass of champagne!
Photo credit: MEGA
Once inside the reception, Deena’s bridesmaids paid tribute to the newly married couple with a video about their relationship. When asked who is more likely to get drunk at a party, Deena, who called herself a “Blast in a Glass” on the Jersey Shore, said she was “definitely” the one to “get more drunk at party.”
Photo credit: MEGA
In the video, Deena also admitted she was the first one to say “I love you!”
Photo credit: MEGA
Guests then dined on food from Branches Catering, including eggplant rollatini, short ribs, and an entire dessert bar, filled with everything from pumpkin pie to bite-sized cannolis!
Photo credit: MEGA
The party then moved onto the dance floor, where Mondo Entertainment provided the night’s fist-pumping music.
