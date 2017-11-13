Demi Lovato has been more than open about her struggle with body confidence, but nowadays, is clearly more than comfortable in the skin she is in. The singer showed up and showed out at the 2017 MTV EMAs, and this is just one of her most sexy nearly nude looks lately. Click through for more!
Demi Lovato's Most Naked Looks Revealed In 15 Clicks
During her performance of "Sorry Not Sorry," the pop star went for subtly sexy in sheer pants that showed her legs off.
Photo credit: Getty
During a recent performance, Demi revealed her abs for fans.
Photo credit: Getty
And she left her shirt at home while posing with them at another event!
Photo credit: Getty
Demi made her sure her chest was the center of attention in this sparkly red knee-length dress.
Photo credit: Getty
All about the chest! Demi wowed in this racy sheer and sequined outfit.
Photo credit: Getty
Legs for days! Demi put on a hot performance in a bodysuit and knee-high boots.
Photo credit: Getty
We doubt the radio hosts were able to focus on the questions as Demi made sure to turn heads in this oversized blazer that showed her cleavage.