Derick Dillard Continues Talking About Jazz Jennings After TLC Firing

Even a swift boot from TLC won’t get Derick Dillard to stop talking about Jazz Jennings, or asking “fans” for money! The former reality star took to two social media platforms to address his firing from the Duggar family’s hit show Counting On, following his second transphobic rant against the 16-year-old girl.
Just one day after getting the ax, Derick posted this cryptic quote on Instagram
that read: “Our culture has accepted two huge lies. The first is that if you disagree with someone’s lifestyle, you must fear or hate them. The second I that to love someone means you agree with everything they believe or do. Both are nonsense. You don’t have to compromise convictions to be compassionate.”
He also took to Twitter to address the Jazz situation directly. Despite having hundreds of Tweets to respond to, Derick chose one fan tweet that specifically named Jazz. “If Jazz donates $50 will you send her a thank you video?,” a fan asked, to which Derick responded, “yes.”
The hypothetical $50 donation from Jazz that the fan mentioned would have gone to Derick’s recently created GoFundMe
fundraising page, that he coincidently started one day before TLC announced that he would no longer be featured on Counting On
. According to the page, Derick is asking fans
, friends, and family, to raise “funding [he needs] for various missions opportunities [he] will have throughout the year.” His goal is $10,000.
As OK! readers’ know, Derick has been bashed by fans
many times in the past for asking them to help fund his “various missions trips.” The timing of his latest fundraiser though could speak to his money situation as just hours after Derick created the page, TLC revealed he would no longer be a part of their network because of his attacks on Jazz.
As previously reported, Derick on two occasions called TLC star Jazz, who was diagnosed with gender identity disorder at 4 years old and transitioned from a male to a female, out on Twitter for being transgender.
The Twitter rant that seemed to solidify his fate came last week when tweeted: “I pity Jazz…4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on TV these days.”
What do you think of Derick’s post-firing social media posts? Sound off in the comments!
