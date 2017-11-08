Twitter Facebook Search

‘Hypocrite!’

Derick Dillard SLAMMED By Fans For For Keeping Quiet About Josh Duggar’s Molestation Scandal

‘You hide behind God!’

Derick Dillard can’t seem to go a week without offending his fans these days. However, for his latest sharing of opinions, the Counting On star switched up from his usual Twitter rant and went on over to Instagram to express his controversial views.

The father-of-two a photo of a quote from Dietrich Bonhoeffer, that read, “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.” While the post was enough to stir up some comments from his fans, it was Derick’s caption of the photo that led to further fan outrage. “Are we living for an audience of one? Which audience are you living for? Life is short, live without regrets,” he captioned the pic.
Fans were quick to call him out for what they perceived as hypocrisy as they drew upon Derick’s brother-in-law Josh Duggar’s past molestation and cheating scandals as backing of their beliefs.
“And, just as an ironic twist, if Derrick chose to be silent about Josh molesting […] does that mean he condones it? After all, that is what the post says, right? So, which is it?,” a fan wrote.
"Really? You post this and attack others for their lifestyles! You are a boot and a hypocrite! You hide behind god!,” commented another follower. A third wrote, “Look up hypocrisy in the dictionary, your picture just got added to the definition.”
As OK! readers’ know, Derrick is no stranger to fan backlash as he’s been slammed for his controversial comments over half a dozen times in just the past few weeks. Most recently, Derick was bashed for defending his transphobic tweets about 16-year-old Jazz Jennings.
What do you think about Derick’s recent post? Sound off in the comments!
