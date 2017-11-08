Derick Dillard SLAMMED By Fans For For Keeping Quiet About Josh Duggar’s Molestation Scandal

Derick Dillard can’t seem to go a week without offending his fans these days. However, for his latest sharing of opinions, the Counting On star switched up from his usual Twitter rant and went on over to Instagram to express his controversial views.
1 of 6
The father-of-two a photo of a quote from Dietrich Bonhoeffer, that read, “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.” While the post was enough to stir up some comments from his fans, it was Derick’s caption of the photo that led to further fan outrage. “Are we living for an audience of one? Which audience are you living for? Life is short, live without regrets,” he captioned the pic.
3 of 6
“And, just as an ironic twist, if Derrick chose to be silent about Josh molesting […] does that mean he condones it? After all, that is what the post says, right? So, which is it?,” a fan wrote.
4 of 6
"Really? You post this and attack others for their lifestyles! You are a boot and a hypocrite! You hide behind god!,” commented another follower. A third wrote, “Look up hypocrisy in the dictionary, your picture just got added to the definition.”
6 of 6
What do you think about Derick’s recent post? Sound off in the comments!
The father-of-two a photo of a quote from Dietrich Bonhoeffer, that read, “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.” While the post was enough to stir up some comments from his fans, it was Derick’s caption of the photo that led to further fan outrage. “Are we living for an audience of one? Which audience are you living for? Life is short, live without regrets,” he captioned the pic.
“And, just as an ironic twist, if Derrick chose to be silent about Josh molesting […] does that mean he condones it? After all, that is what the post says, right? So, which is it?,” a fan wrote.
"Really? You post this and attack others for their lifestyles! You are a boot and a hypocrite! You hide behind god!,” commented another follower. A third wrote, “Look up hypocrisy in the dictionary, your picture just got added to the definition.”
What do you think about Derick’s recent post? Sound off in the comments!