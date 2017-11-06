Diplo Gets Dragged On Social Media After Article Leaked Of Him Attacking Taylor Swift!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Looks like the feud between Diplo and Taylor Swift is far from over. Just Jared is reporting that the famed DJ spoke ill of her in an alleged leaked quote from a Rolling Stone interview, where he claims that music fans ‘don’t want to listen to her new songs.’ It didn’t take too long for her “Swifties” to fight back and cause him to disable his comments on social media as a result!