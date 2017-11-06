Looks like the feud between Diplo and Taylor Swift is far from over. Just Jared is reporting that the famed DJ spoke ill of her in an alleged leaked quote from a Rolling Stone interview, where he claims that music fans ‘don’t want to listen to her new songs.’ It didn’t take too long for her “Swifties” to fight back and cause him to disable his comments on social media as a result!
Diplo Gets Dragged On Social Media After Article Leaked Of Him Attacking Taylor Swift!
The quote starts by saying, "Music is in the hands of the kids. Streaming is literally what kids want to listen to over and over again.”
They seemed to make up with each other a couple of months later after the original incident, but it doesn’t look like it's smooth sailing anytime in the future for these two.
Then, he allegedly makes a dig at the “Blank Space” singer. "They want to listen to 'Rockstar' and 'Bodak Yellow.' They don’t want to listen to, like, 'Look What You Made Me Do.'”
Is he correct about that, though? “Look What You Made Me Do” is the first single off Taylor’s upcoming album, Reputation. The song debuted at number one on the Billboard charts and stayed there for several weeks.
"That music doesn’t relate to them at all. I don’t think it ever did. They were only given that by radio and marketing budgets. I’m impressed with Post Malone. I can relate to him more than Taylor Swift,” he concluded.
After the comment leaked, it didn’t take too long for her fans to go on social media and drag him for allegedly saying that. His Instagram page’s comments are currently disabled as a result.
This isn’t their first time feuding. Back in 2014, Diplo tweeted out a sexist comment about her, saying, "Someone should make a kickstarter to get taylor swift a booty.”
What do you think about Diplo’s comments about Taylor’s music? Sound off in the comments!