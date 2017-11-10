Dream Kardashian Celebrates Her First Birthday — See Her Cutest Moments In 12 Clicks

Happy birthday, Dream Kardashian! The adorable daughter of Blac Chyna and Rob is officially one-year-old, and in honor of her special day, take a look at some of her cutest moments!
Dream always is smiling, even in the morning when she first wakes up!
Look at those big eyes! She is the spitting image of Rob.
And speaking of Rob, he threw Dream her first birthday bash, and the party was attended by all her aunts. Aw!
This may be the best birthday cake ever made.
Dream may be even cuter than the actual Raggedy Ann doll.
Just like her dad, Dream is already a fan of the Los Angeles baseball cap.
And she's already walking!
So angelic! Kim loves her selfies, and is getting her niece into the hang of it already.
Her fashion game is already always on point!
She's already living the life with her famous family and enjoying their backyard pool.
