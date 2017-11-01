Twitter Facebook Search

Racy Pics!

Find Out Which Duggar Broke The Family's STRICT No-Halloween Costumes Rule

The 'Counting On' crew doesn't celebrate the candy giving-holiday.

The Duggars have a strict no-Halloween policy, but it seems like not all of the family abides by it. Not only was Amy Duggar caught celebrating the spooky holiday, but the family’s wild child did it in quite the provocative (by Duggar standards) Halloween costume.

Amy shared her Halloween outfit on Instagram, captioning the photo: “You had me at hola! #diadelosmuertos #sugarsouls #justlovehertopieces @chelseastegner You know its a good night when it starts off with cheee [sic] sticks!”
Amy’s talk and costume in support of the “Day Of The Dead” (Dia De Los Muertos), is also a huge Duggar no-no.
In a TLC blog post from 2011, Michelle mentioned that the conservative family shunned Halloween but celebrated “the harvest.”
“While we do go to pumpkin patches and corn mazes, we don’t do the Halloween thing,” Michelle wrote. “From the beginning of our marriage we just kind of felt like we didn’t want to celebrate that holiday. But we enjoy the harvest celebration. Our church fellowship has had different celebrations through the years that we’ve been a part of, ones where the children can play games and receive candy and toys and do all kinds of fun things, like a cake walk.”
Michelle went on to write that the church is a “safe environment” where you don’t have to worry about encountering the “things that go on during Halloween.”
What do you think about the Duggar’s no-Halloween rule? Sound off in the comments!
