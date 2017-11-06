Are The Duggars Giving Jill’s Husband Derick Dillard The Cold Shoulder Over His Online Bullying?

Have Derick Dillard’s controversial tweets put him on the outs with his wife, Jill Duggar’s family? The Counting On star has become known as quite the drama starter over the past few months, as his Twitter attacks have landed him in some hot water with Duggar fans more than a few times. However, Derick’s comments may have not only disappointed his fans but also his family as the blog, Life is Not All Pickles and Hairspray, alleged there may be a Duggar family feud brewing.
1 of 7
Feuding rumors began to swirl after Derick was spotted sitting away from his fellow Duggar son-in-laws – Ben Seewald, Jeremy Vuolo, and Austin Forsyth – at Joseph and Kendra Duggar’s wedding in September.
2 of 7
Not only that, but, Life is Not All Pickles and Hairspray also reported that Derick has been absent from the Duggar’s official Facebook page since August 4, while Jill and Derick’s son have both been featured on the page.
3 of 7
Many began to assume that Derick’s possible shunning was due in part to his controversial comments. As OK! readers’ know, Derick attacked fellow TLC co-star Jazz Jennings
, 16, on Twitter for being transgender, back in August. “What an oxymoron... a 'reality' show which follows a non-reality,” Derick captioned a retweet of a TLC tweet about the summer premiere of I Am Jazz
. “‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God.”
4 of 7
After receiving backlash for his comments, Derick then tried to “clarify” his remarks, tweeting, “I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here.” Derick even recently defended his statements in a blog post
where he discussed “free speech.”
6 of 7
“There’s not animosity of that nature,” the source said. “With all the changes and announcements coming in the future unity is paramount.”
7 of 7
Do you think Derick should be shunned for his comments? Sound off in the comment section!
Feuding rumors began to swirl after Derick was spotted sitting away from his fellow Duggar son-in-laws – Ben Seewald, Jeremy Vuolo, and Austin Forsyth – at Joseph and Kendra Duggar’s wedding in September.
Not only that, but, Life is Not All Pickles and Hairspray also reported that Derick has been absent from the Duggar’s official Facebook page since August 4, while Jill and Derick’s son have both been featured on the page.
Many began to assume that Derick’s possible shunning was due in part to his controversial comments. As OK! readers’ know, Derick attacked fellow TLC co-star Jazz Jennings
, 16, on Twitter for being transgender, back in August. “What an oxymoron... a 'reality' show which follows a non-reality,” Derick captioned a retweet of a TLC tweet about the summer premiere of I Am Jazz
. “‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God.”
After receiving backlash for his comments, Derick then tried to “clarify” his remarks, tweeting, “I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here.” Derick even recently defended his statements in a blog post
where he discussed “free speech.”
“There’s not animosity of that nature,” the source said. “With all the changes and announcements coming in the future unity is paramount.”
Do you think Derick should be shunned for his comments? Sound off in the comment section!