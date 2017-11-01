Dustin Hoffman Accused Of Sexually Harassing 17-Year-Old Girl

On Anna Graham's first day on set, she claims, Dustin asked her to give him a foot massage. "I did," she wrote. "He was openly flirtatious, he grabbed my ass, he talked about sex to me and in front of me." Photo credit: Getty

"One morning I went to his dressing room to take his breakfast order," she continued, "he looked at me and grinned, taking his time. Then he said, 'I'll have a hard-boiled egg … and a soft-boiled clitoris.' His entourage burst out laughing. I left, speechless. Then I went to the bathroom and cried." Photo credit: Getty

Anna Graham admitted that she "loved the attention from Dustin Hoffman, adding, "Until I didn't." Photo credit: Getty

She had written about each day on set in detail and sent letters to her sister at the time. She shared stories of Dustin making sexual comments and groping her butt. Photo credit: Getty

Anna Graham also wrote that the producers and crew on set were complicit in Dustin's behavior. Her supervisor told her "that for the sake of the production we have to sacrifice some of our values and just let it roll over our heads." Photo credit: Getty